Lil Nas X Calls For Fans To Stop Putting Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Against Each Other

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The public rivalry seemed to burn out over the last year.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Nas X finally admitted to being a member of Nicki Minaj's Barbz fanbase after denying it for months. He also collaborated with Cardi B for his track "Rodeo." So it seems the Grammy winner has an unbiased view on the two rappers' longstanding feud.

The 21-year-old performer posted a link to "Rodeo" on Twitter, but he was met with negative reactions from his fellow Barbz. One user wrote, "Cardi made the song terrible." LNX replied, "Cardi killed her verse 😡." 

Another person then wrote, "Your 2 faced a**. That's why Nicki pays your a** no dust." Lil Nas countered, "Nah I’m not 2 faced but yall have to stop putting these women against each other. They are both great. Loving one of them don’t mean you have to hate the other."

This is not the first time Lil Nas X praised both NYC-raised superstars. In May, he tweeted, "They are both dope successful artists who still have so much potential. & I’m so thankful Cardi hopped on rodeo. Also I don’t shade ppl, only positivity here."

The simmering bad blood between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj came to a head in September 2018. Cardi made international headlines for throwing a shoe at Nicki during a Harper's Bazaar party for New York Fashion Week.

One month later, the "MotorSport" collaborators threw bombs at each other on social media in a highly-publicized nightlong clash. The back-and-forth ended with Minaj promising to no longer discuss her issues with the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker. Cardi responded by telling her rival that they can "keep it positive."

