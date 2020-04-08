AllHipHop
Lil Nas X Discusses The Challenges Of Coming Out & Not Publicly Supporting Pete Buttigieg

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I planned to die with the secret."

(AllHipHop News) Montero "Lil Nas X" Hill's decision to come out as gay in 2019 was met with support, scorn, appreciation, and mockery. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker now says he probably never would have revealed his sexuality if he did not become famous.

"The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” the Atlanta native told The Guardian. He later added, "But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

In the article, Lil Nas also acknowledged that he presented a straight persona in his initial music like 2018's Nasarati mixtape. He did refer to being gay on 2019's 7 EP. However, fans should not expect him to follow in the footsteps of Frank Ocean by heavily exploring his sexuality in upcoming songs.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” declared LNX. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”

The 20-year-old, 2-time Grammy winner added, “It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me sh*tty.”

Lil Nas X is also planning to stay away from politics for the time being. Then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg publicly reached out to LNX last year, but the rap star turned down the chance to appear in a campaign video for the openly gay politician.

"All I know is he’s from the Democratic party and he’s gay. So it’s like… I don’t want to base my support off, ‘Oh, you’re gay, I’m going to support you.’ Yeah, you’re gay. But I don’t know everything you’re planning when you’re running the entire country. But, yeah. That was the reason I said no," explained Lil Nas.

