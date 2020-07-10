AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Nas X Expands Power With Recording Academy Membership

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Nas X is on of mission to diversify the music industry.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Nas X and Victoria Monet lead a diverse class of more than 2,300 music professionals invited to join America's Recording Academy.

The 21-year-old rapper, who has won two of the Academy's Grammy Awards, expressed his delight at joining the organization as a new member in a statement posted on Grammy.com.

He said: "I'm so honored to join the Recording Academy's membership class of 2020. I'm so excited to officially be a part of the family with so many legends in the industry, and to be a new voice to represent other music creators like me out there."

Other musicians listed in the class - which is 48 per cent female, 21 percent African-American, and eight percent Hispanic - include Victoria Monet, Kiana Lede, GUNNA, and Le'Andria Johnson.

In a roundtable with some of the new honorees, existing member John Legend shared: "We can literally be the change that we want to see in the academy. We still need to (be) more diverse... Rather than throw up our hands and say 'it's going to be a stodgy, old white guy organization,' we're the people that are going to change it."

The class of 2020 is nearly twice as large as 2019's, with Recording Academy chiefs determined to transform its membership and boost the profile of previously underrepresented groups.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Streams For Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A & Killer Mike Songs Skyrocket After George Floyd's Death

Sam Cooke's signature song from 1964 also became a favorite as #BlackLivesMatter protesters took to the streets across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Eminem Blasts Drew Brees On Kid Cudi's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady"

The 'Music to Be Murdered By' creator also raps about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Crunchyroll To Launch Anime-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Check out the pieces featured in the Hot Girl's exclusive line.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Lands Atop The 2020 Mid-Year Albums Chart

Hip Hop and R&B dominated the first half of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Inks Deal To Take Italian Soccer Club AC Milan To Another Level

Jay-Z is about to take over soccer in Europe, with his new deal between roc nation and AC Milan.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. & 50 Cent Accuse Each Other Of Being A Snitch

Tip is still calling out the "bully" to accept a hits-for-hits faceoff.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Beyonce Offering Loans To Black-Owned Small Businesses

Beyonce's coming to the aid of dozens of black-owned businesses with a new relief fund.

AllHipHop Staff

Lecrae To Help Deliver Masks To Atlanta's Fulton County Jail

The "Masks For The People" initiative is looking to assist in protecting incarcerated people, essential workers, protesters, and others.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)