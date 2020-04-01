AllHipHop
Lil Nas X Jokes On April Fools' Day About Never Being Gay

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker was looking for "the hoes."

(AllHipHop News) Today is April 1, also known as April Fools' Day. While some Americans have called for the annual pranksters holiday to be canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, others are still continuing with the wisecracks.

For example, internet troll-turned-record-breaking musician Lil Nas X had some fun with his Twitter followers. The Atlanta artist announced he was gay in 2019, but on April 1, 2020, LNX joked that he was actually heterosexual all along.

"I was never gay. I said it to build up fuel for April Fools Day. Ha got u guys... where the hoes at," tweeted Lil Nas. He later returned to the social networking platform to post, "Ok I’m gay again."

In January, 42-year-old rapper Pastor Troy publicly took issue with 20-year-old Lil Nas X's hot pink outfit he wore to the Grammy Awards. Troy wrote on Instagram, "Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY... If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this sh*t on Our Kids!!” 

LNX replied to Pastor Troy's IG rant by simply tweeting, "Damn I look good in that pic on god." The "No Mo Play in G.A." performer did not back down and actually doubled down on his perceived homophobic comments about the LGBT community.

During an interview, Troy stated, "I'm just glad I been teaching my son long enough to see that they be trying to push this gay agenda on people to make everything acceptable. Some things just ain’t right."

