Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Mother's Addiction & Grandmother's Death

(AllHipHop News) Montero "Lil Nas X" Lamar Hill is going into Grammy night on Sunday with 6 nominations. He is up for Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video, and Album Of The Year.

Lil Nas X's breakout year in 2019 was mostly due to the record-breaking "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus. The Georgia native also made headlines by coming out as gay in LGBT Pride Month while his smash hit was the #1 record in the country.

LNX has discussed his father's reaction to learning about his sexuality, but he has not been as open about his mom. The 7 EP creator finally addressed his relationship with his mother in a new interview with Variety.

"I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love," revealed Lil Nas.

The 20-year-old Columbia recording artist also talked about the impact the death of his grandmother had on him. Apparently, he began self-medicating by heavily smoking marijuana.

“You know, drugs and murders. And my grandmother passing [in 2018]- she was the first person close to me who died. It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I’d wake up, heart racing. It was scary," said Lil Nas. "But then I started feeling more connected with the universe, and taking everything as a sign.”