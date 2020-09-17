AllHipHop
Lil Nas X Prepping Kids Book To Help Kids Learn How To Read

AllHipHop Staff

The "Old Town Road" hit maker has teamed with Random House Kids to release his own children's book.

(AllHipHop News) "Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X is releasing a children's book to help young fans learn to read.

"C is for Country" will drop in January via publishing group Random House Kids.

The illustrated book, aimed at kids from ages three to seven, features Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sun-up to sundown" according to a press release.

"It is a celebration of song and the power inside us all," according to a Random House Kids spokesperson.

