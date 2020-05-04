Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

(AllHipHop News) Last year, there were reports that Lil Nas X once ran the Nicki Minaj stan account @NasMaraj before becoming famous. LNX never confirmed whether he really was the teenage Barb behind the Twitter page and seemed to be apprehensive to discuss the topic.

Last night, the recording artist born Montero Lamar Hill may have finally acknowledged that he is a super-fan of Minaj. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker tweeted, "Life is too short to pretend you’re not a barb."

One Twitter user then asked Lil Nas if he was shading Cardi B by mentioning Nicki's fanbase. He responded, "They are both dope successful artists who still have so much potential. & I’m so thankful Cardi hopped on rodeo. Also I don’t shade ppl, only positivity here."

Since LNX is known for trolling his followers, it is possible the Atlanta native's "barb" tweet was just him joking about his supposed past of being a Nicki Minaj devotee. However, when asked what is a barb, Lil Nas wrote, "It’s hard to explain. It’s like a feeling and a state of being."