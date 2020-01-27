AllHipHop
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"I think that this is a historic event."

(AllHipHop News) Music's biggest night was held yesterday in Los Angeles. Lil Nas X walked out of the Grammy ceremony with two awards (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video).

The Georgia-bred artist also performed at the event. LNX shared the stage with BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus for an extended version of "Old Town Road." He also surprised the audience by bringing out Hip Hop legend Nas.

"Big Nas" joined Lil Nas for a new remix to the 7 track "Rodeo." The original featured Cardi B. The "Rodeo" remix was also released as a single.

"It feels amazing to have a track with Nas, and for Nas to even acknowledge me," said LNX in a video posted by Spotify. Nas added, "I just saw him break barriers with Country, Hip Hop. I think that this is a historic event."

