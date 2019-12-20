AllHipHop
Lil Pump Gives Back For Christmas

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Lil Pump did some good for the holiday season in Los Angeles earlier this week.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Pump spent some time giving back this week as he handed out food and warm clothes to the homeless in Los Angeles.

The "Drug Addict" rapper helped spread holiday cheer by dishing out hot meals, cold drinks and warm clothes for the winter, serving up corn dogs, turkey dogs, cheese dogs, french fries and lemonade.

He also passed out jackets, pants, and socks to around 600 people on Skid Row.

The star teamed up with the My Friends House Foundation, Hot Dog on a Stick and his pal R.D. Whittington, the owner of luxury celeb car company Wires Only, who donated $7,000 to the charity event. 

