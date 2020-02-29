Lil Scrappy And Bambie Expecting New Baby

Congrats to rapper Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi Benson, who are expecting baby #2.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Scrappy is reportedly set to become a dad again as his wife Bambi Benson is pregnant with their second child together.

According to reports, Bambi is currently around 18 weeks pregnant and insiders confirmed the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" couple is ecstatic about expecting their second kid together.

While no further details, including the gender of the baby, are known, the news comes after the pair, who wed in September, 2017, welcomed their son Breland in 2018.

This will be Scrappy's third child - he has a teenage daughter, Emani, from his relationship with former fiancee Erica Dixon.