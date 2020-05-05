Lil Tjay Apologizes For Losing His Composure Online & Releases ‘State Of Emergency’ Mixtape Trailer

After a ton of social media controversy, will the teenager be able to officially claim the KONY crown with his new project?

(AllHipHop News) Lil Tjay found his name in numerous headlines over the last several days. The 19-year-old rapper/singer was engaged in back-and-forths with Chinese Kitty and Rubi Rose over alleged sexual encounters as well as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Highbridge crew over which rhymer runs New York City.

“F*CK ALL THAT OTHER SH*T GOING ON RN SH*T IRRELEVANT. ONLY THING I KNOW IS [I'M] SHUTTING THE STREETS DOWN FROM NOW ON [I'M] THE KING OF NY!! ALL THAT OTHER NA NA NA SH*T [AND] SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SH*T GOING ON IN MY CITY A DUBB!" wrote Tjay, in all caps, in an Instagram caption on May 2.

On Monday, Tjay took the time to quell any bad blood he may be involved with at the moment. The New Yorker posted a three-video Instagram Story apologizing for his behavior even though he did not specify exactly who his mea culpa was directed at.

“I ain’t trying to argue with nobody today. I ain’t gonna lie. Real sh*t though. I swear, I’m going back to the old Lil Tjay. I’m not arguing. This is why I never post a lot because I can’t control myself. I start getting out of hand and sh*t. My fault for getting out of composure.”

While Tjay has been feuding with his fellow Bronx representatives over allegations of having sex with A Boogie’s baby mother and a supposed chain snatching, the "Pop Out" performer is also preparing to drop a new project this week. State Of Emergency is set to hit DSPs this Friday.

He added on IG, “May 8. The State of Emergency mixtape dropping. [I’ll] be posting the tracklisting soon. It’s all about the music. F*ck this beef sh*t. That’s not good. I don’t encourage it. I ain’t perfect, but I’ll be alright.”

Yesterday, the Columbia recording artist uploaded a trailer for State Of Emergency onto his social media accounts. The teaser incorporates clips of news anchors reporting about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lil Tjay previously released a music video for “Ice Cold” on May 1. His State Of Emergency mixtape is arriving after his debut studio album, True 2 Myself, opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 2019. He also dropped the F.N EP that same year.