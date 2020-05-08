Lil Tjay To Present "State Of Emergency" 3D Experience Release Party & Bronx Defenders Fundraiser

The New Yorker is working with the nonprofit to assist people affected by COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Tione "Lil Tjay" Merritt is among the Hip Hop artists that dropped a new project on May 8. The Bronx rhymer's State Of Emergency is out via Columbia Records.

Tjay is set to celebrate with his hometown by partnering with Twitch to showcase the "State Of Emergency" 3D presentation. The "fully immersive listening experience" will include the teenage rapper moving throughout NYC while discussing and playing the mixtape.

"State Of Emergency" viewers will be able to donate to The Bronx Defenders, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming how low-income people in the borough are represented in the justice system. In addition, Tjay commits to personally giving gift cards to help formerly incarcerated clients and their families buy essentials.

He is also providing masks for the Defenders as they fight for incarcerated individuals at high risk for health complications from COVID-19. Over 100 clients who were being held in jails and ICE detention have been released because of efforts by The Bronx Defenders.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, low-income black and brown communities like the Bronx have been hit the hardest," says Justine Olderman, Executive Director of Bronx Defenders. "This is a community that depends heavily on public transportation, encompasses countless essential workers, and is over criminalized into a legal system that crams people into jail cells where the virus is rampant."

Olderman continues, "We are working tirelessly on behalf of our clients to stem the worst of this pandemic, but we can't do it alone. We're so thankful to have allies like Lil Tjay giving back to their community so that our clients can access basic necessities like protective masks, groceries, and medicine in this time of crisis. We will get through this if we continue having each other's backs."

Lil Tjay's "State Of Emergency" 3D experience release party is scheduled for today at 7 pm ET at www.twitch.tv/liltjay. The State Of Emergency mixtape is now available with features by Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, Jay Critch, Sleepy Hallow, Jay Gwuapo, and J.I. The Prince of NY.