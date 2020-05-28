Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

(AllHipHop News) The self-described "King of New York" Lil Tjay and the self-described "King of R & B" YK Osiris met up to go one-on-one with boxing gloves. Of course, the moment was filmed and eventually made it to social media.

Lil Tjay later jumped on his IG page to say, "I was just playing with your boy." YK Osiris offered to put up $30,000 to $40,000 to go another round with Tjay.

The "Worth It" singer also announced he wants to box Chicago's Polo G next. Polo accepted the challenge by writing on his IG Story, "If U put up dat bread fasho broski Imma really beat da dog sh*t outchu 😂💯💯💯."

All three artists have released projects over the last eight months. YK Osiris dropped The Golden Child in October 2019. Lil Tjay's State of Emergency EP arrived on May 8, 2020. Polo G's The Goat landed a week later.