AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

(AllHipHop News) The self-described "King of New York" Lil Tjay and the self-described "King of R&B" YK Osiris met up to go one-on-one with boxing gloves. Of course, the moment was filmed and eventually made it to social media.

Lil Tjay later jumped on his IG page to say, "I was just playing with your boy." YK Osiris offered to put up $30,000 to $40,000 to go another round with Tjay. 

The "Worth It" singer also announced he wants to box Chicago's Polo G next. Polo accepted the challenge by writing on his IG Story, "If U put up dat bread fasho broski Imma really beat da dog sh*t outchu 😂💯💯💯."

All three artists have released projects over the last eight months. YK Osiris dropped The Golden Child in October 2019. Lil Tjay's State of Emergency EP arrived on May 8, 2020. Polo G's The Goat landed a week later.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

Fakaza News

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

fredrik001

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JackPonting

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Politician In Georgia Facing Arrest Over Rap Video

A dude running for the D.A.'s office in Georgia is facing four felony charges over a stunt he pulled in his rap video trying to win over black voters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Roc Nation's Legal Eagle Sues Mississippi Prison's Healthcare Provider

Roc Nation's lawyer is putting up a fight on behalf of inmates in Mississippi prisons with a lawsuit against the state's prison health care provider.

Kershaw St. Jawnson