AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

(AllHipHop News) Christopher "Lil Twist" Moore found his name in plenty of headlines this week following his interview with the Mina’s House podcast. That conversation included Twist suggesting that he took the fall for his onetime close friend Justin Bieber when it came to drug-related incidents.

“If they would have put weed charges on Justin in his early career, it would have been bad on him," explained Twist. "So I got a call one day saying, ‘Twist, do you really love this kid?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Cool. If you love him then you can take the heat for him because you can come off a little weed charge. You’re associated with Lil Wayne. You’re a rapper.’”

The Growing Up Hip Hop cast member went on to say that the press started associating Twist to negative stories about Bieber that had nothing to do with him. He also claimed he connected Bieber to Poo Bear, the producer that supposedly gave the Pop megastar his more R&B sound.

A representative for Lil Twist released a statement addressing his comments about Justin Bieber. Twist states: 

We are at a very critical point in society as we rewrite a new narrative that encompasses the experience of being Black in America. However, rewriting a new narrative requires one to stand in and speak his or her truth with confidence. While promoting my TV show, the subject of certain events with Bieber were brought up, and in the spirit of being authentic, I felt it a disservice to my fans and the general public to not be completely transparent about my experience. I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that.

In response to the recent murder of George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter protests, Justin Bieber posted a message on Instagram admitting that he was "inspired by black culture" and "benefited off of black culture." The Changes album creator declared he committed to using his platform to speak up about and work to change racial injustice and systemic oppression.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song “Make it Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd, Eric Garner & More In Free Special '8:46'

See what the legendary comedian has to say about what's happening in the world at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality On New Song "The Bigger Picture"

Listen to the southern rhymer's reaction to the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Justin Bieber & Managers Made Lil Twist Take Drug Charges For Singer

Lil Twist claims Justin Bieber kept him around, just so he could take the criminal charges for the singer's reckless behavior.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Disses President Trump Over Juneteenth Troll

T.I. is furious at President Trump's decision to host a rally in Tulsa, where there were once race riots, on Juneteenth, to top it all off.

AllHipHop Staff