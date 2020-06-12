Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

(AllHipHop News) Christopher "Lil Twist" Moore found his name in plenty of headlines this week following his interview with the Mina’s House podcast. That conversation included Twist suggesting that he took the fall for his onetime close friend Justin Bieber when it came to drug-related incidents.

“If they would have put weed charges on Justin in his early career, it would have been bad on him," explained Twist. "So I got a call one day saying, ‘Twist, do you really love this kid?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Cool. If you love him then you can take the heat for him because you can come off a little weed charge. You’re associated with Lil Wayne. You’re a rapper.’”

The Growing Up Hip Hop cast member went on to say that the press started associating Twist to negative stories about Bieber that had nothing to do with him. He also claimed he connected Bieber to Poo Bear, the producer that supposedly gave the Pop megastar his more R & B sound.

A representative for Lil Twist released a statement addressing his comments about Justin Bieber. Twist states:

We are at a very critical point in society as we rewrite a new narrative that encompasses the experience of being Black in America. However, rewriting a new narrative requires one to stand in and speak his or her truth with confidence. While promoting my TV show, the subject of certain events with Bieber were brought up, and in the spirit of being authentic, I felt it a disservice to my fans and the general public to not be completely transparent about my experience. I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that.

In response to the recent murder of George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter protests, Justin Bieber posted a message on Instagram admitting that he was "inspired by black culture" and "benefited off of black culture." The Changes album creator declared he committed to using his platform to speak up about and work to change racial injustice and systemic oppression.