AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Three Songs In The Hot 100’s Top 10

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The artist born Symere Woods places his name on a very exclusive list of artists.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert is having an amazing week when it comes to commercial success. Besides owning the #1 album in the country with Eternal Atake, the Roc Nation representative has three of the most popular songs in America.

The Eternal Atake tracks “Baby Pluto” (#6), “Lo Mein” (#8), and “Silly Watch” (#9) each opened in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. Uzi joined Drake, Lil Wayne, and J. Cole as the only acts in history to have three records debut in that region at one time.

All 18 songs from Uzi’s sophomore LP made it onto the Hot 100. Plus, the 25-year-old Philadelphian charted a total of 20 songs on this week's rankings. He became only the third act, behind Drake and Lil Wayne, to land that many songs on the chart simultaneously.

Eternal Atake pulled in 400 million weekly streams. Lil Uzi Vert is now in fourth place on the all-time one-week streaming list. Drake's Scorpion (746M), Wayne's Tha Carter V (433M), Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys (431M) and Drake’s More Life (385M) make up the rest of the Top 5.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

WATCH: Rapper Pras Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Child Support Hearing

Fugees rap star Pras Michel took his health extremely serious today when he showed up to court in a full hazmat suit to prevent catching the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Says Prayers Should Replace Worry During Coronavirus Pandemic

T.I. offers up some biblical wisdom in the face of a growing worldwide pandemic as cities and entire countries shut down!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

by

parly

Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Laurensinclair

Drake Surpasses ‘Glee’ Cast For The Most Hot 100 Entries In History

The OVO superstar further cements himself as the “King of Billboard.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

O.T. Genasis Welcomes Son With Malika Haqq

O.T. Genasis is the proud poppa of a new boy, Ace Flores!

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Kodak Black wrote to his fans in an open letter about his status in prison.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100