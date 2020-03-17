Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Three Songs In The Hot 100’s Top 10

The artist born Symere Woods places his name on a very exclusive list of artists.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert is having an amazing week when it comes to commercial success. Besides owning the #1 album in the country with Eternal Atake, the Roc Nation representative has three of the most popular songs in America.

The Eternal Atake tracks “Baby Pluto” (#6), “Lo Mein” (#8), and “Silly Watch” (#9) each opened in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. Uzi joined Drake, Lil Wayne, and J. Cole as the only acts in history to have three records debut in that region at one time.

All 18 songs from Uzi’s sophomore LP made it onto the Hot 100. Plus, the 25-year-old Philadelphian charted a total of 20 songs on this week's rankings. He became only the third act, behind Drake and Lil Wayne, to land that many songs on the chart simultaneously.

Eternal Atake pulled in 400 million weekly streams. Lil Uzi Vert is now in fourth place on the all-time one-week streaming list. Drake's Scorpion (746M), Wayne's Tha Carter V (433M), Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys (431M) and Drake’s More Life (385M) make up the rest of the Top 5.