Lil Uzi Vert Finally Drops "Eternal Atake"

Philly native Lil Uzi Vert dropped a major bomb on Friday morning.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert surprised fans on Friday, March 6 with the release of his long-awaited album, Eternal Atake.

Eternal Atake is the follow up to Luv Is Rage 2, which was released in 2017. It’s been a long time coming for the project.

The first mention of the album was back in 2018 and since then, there have been several delays. At one point sometime last year, Uzi even claimed to have retired and quit music, after dealing with an ongoing battle with his record label Generation Now.

He is currently signed to Roc Nation and Atlantic Records.

Rather than releasing Eternal Atake at midnight like most music projects, the sophomore album drop came on Friday morning. Fans went into a frenzy when the new project dropped without warning.

Earlier this month, the Philly rapper released the song, “That Way,” which is listed as a bonus track on the new album.

Uzi shared a trailer for Eternal Atake titled “BabyPluto” earlier this week, and he also shared the tracklist for the 18-track album on social media the night before.