Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Final Release Date For 'Eternal Atake' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will the long-delayed project finally arrive next month?

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Lil Uzi Vert have been waiting for his sophomore studio album ever since Luv Is Rage 2 arrived in 2017. Nearly three years later, Uzi still has not dropped the follow-up.

During an Instagram Live broadcast last night, the Philadelphia native gave his followers hope that a new LP is coming soon. Uzi could be heard saying, "Eternal Atake. Two weeks." That would put the project's release date around Friday, March 13.

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing Eternal Atake for years. He dropped cover art for the album back in 2018. That same year he told a concert crowd in his hometown that Eternal Atake was done before saying he "deleted everything" just a few weeks later.

In April 2019, Uzi dropped the singles "That's a Rack" and "Sanguine Paradise." Last December, he returned with "Futsal Shuffle 2020" which became his biggest hit since "XO Tour Llif3" in 2017.

When a Twitter user recently joked that Uzi should drop his album before Rihanna dropped her next album, the 25-year-old rapper/singer responded, "We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP."

