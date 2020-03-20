Lil Uzi Vert Instructs His Fans To Stop Saying "F*ck Ebro"

The 'Eternal Atake' creator once tweeted that anyone over the age of 25 was an "old n*gga."

(AllHipHop News) In 2016, Ebro Darden nearly pissed off an entire generation of rap fans when he tried to get Lil Uzi Vert to rap over the “Mass Appeal” beat off Gang Starr's 1994 album Hard to Earn. It looks like the Hot 97 host is now taking some credit for Uzi's current success.

"So glad I pressed Uzi Vert 4yrs ago... He proved me wrong! Exactly what I love... Hope more artists do the same when I question your talent or skills," tweeted Ebro on Monday morning.

The 45-year-old radio personality's message came not long after Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake was officially named the #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Apparently, supporters of the Philadelphia rhymer had a problem with Ebro's tweet.

However, Uzi took to Instagram to instruct his fans to leave Darden alone. The rap star told his followers, "Stop saying 'f*ck Ebro' too. Stop saying that. He just old! He ain't know no better. He old... I ain't know no better back then. Only thing I knew is they was old!"

Ebro responded to Uzi's suggestion that he is out of touch with Gen Z by posting five 🤣 emojis. Additionally, there is a sense of irony to a 25-year-old Lil Uzi Vert currently calling Darden old because in 2017 he tweeted, "If you 25 and up you a old n*gga point blank."