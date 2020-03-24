Lil Uzi Vert Makes History By Charting Every Song From Back-To-Back Weekly Album Releases

The "Bean (Kobe)" performer is having a remarkable month.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert is arguably having the best 2020 of any rap star so far. The Atlantic recording artist topped the Billboard 200 chart for two straight weeks, and his total of career Hot 100 entries continued to grow.

The Eternal Atake album debuted at #1 with the biggest streaming week of the year. Then Uzi came right back with Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2 seven days later which also opened at #1.

Last week, all 18 songs from the original Eternal Atake broke onto the Hot 100 chart. This week, all 14 songs from LUV Vs. The World 2 made it onto the Hot 100 too. According to Chart Data, Uzi is the first act to have every song from two full projects chart on the Hot 100 in consecutive weeks.

This has been a very historic era for the Philadelphia rhymer. Lil Uzi Vert also became just the fourth artist to debut three songs in the top 10. In addition, the 25-year-old is only the third act to have at least 20 songs on the Hot 100 chart simultaneously.