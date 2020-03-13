Lil Uzi Vert Returns With 'Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2' Album

Baby Pluto promised his fans more music was coming.

(AllHipHop News) Just one week after Lil Uzi Vert let loose the long-awaited Eternal Atake album, the Philadelphia-bred rapper is back with a deluxe version. Uzi presented brand new tracks with LUV Vs. The World 2.

Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and NAV make appearances on Uzi's extended Eternal Atake. The Internet's Syd remains on the original song "Urgency."

Eternal Atake was already projected to debut at #1 on the next Billboard 200 album chart with around 290,000 - 320,000 first-week units. If those numbers hold up, Lil Uzi Vert will earn his second Number One after 2017's Luv Is Rage 2 (135,000 units)

In addition, Uzi has released mixtapes such as Luv Is Rage, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, and The Perfect LUV Tape. The latter two projects peaked at #37 and #55 on the Billboard 200, respectively. He also scored 32 career entries on the Hot 100 chart.