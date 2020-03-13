AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Uzi Vert Returns With 'Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Baby Pluto promised his fans more music was coming.

(AllHipHop News) Just one week after Lil Uzi Vert let loose the long-awaited Eternal Atake album, the Philadelphia-bred rapper is back with a deluxe version. Uzi presented brand new tracks with LUV Vs. The World 2.

Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and NAV make appearances on Uzi's extended Eternal Atake. The Internet's Syd remains on the original song "Urgency."

Eternal Atake was already projected to debut at #1 on the next Billboard 200 album chart with around 290,000 - 320,000 first-week units. If those numbers hold up, Lil Uzi Vert will earn his second Number One after 2017's Luv Is Rage 2 (135,000 units)

In addition, Uzi has released mixtapes such as Luv Is Rage, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, and The Perfect LUV Tape. The latter two projects peaked at #37 and #55 on the Billboard 200, respectively. He also scored 32 career entries on the Hot 100 chart.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge In New York

Bill Kapri's legal woes continue.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar Headlining Glastonbury If Coronavirus Doesn't Ruin Festival

Kendrick Lamar will be heading to the U.K. for Glastonbury's 50th anniversary if the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Jay Electronica And Jay-Z Tag Team New Album With Heavy Bars And Abstract Beats

It wasn't exactly a shocker, but fans are incredibly impressed by Jay Elect's first album.

illseed

by

Lilrichard

Lil Yachty Fires Back At People Criticizing Him For Dressing Up As Oprah

Lil Boat addresses masculinity with a Twitter clapback.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MattBane

Yo Gotti's Rapper 42 Dugg Busted For Illegally Firing Weapons At Gun Range

A tipster snitched and told the Feds that 42 Dugg had fired off a weapon while he was inside of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta. The problem is, he's not supposed to be touching guns after a 2010 conviction!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Teyana Taylor Drops "We Got Love" Music Video Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill

Watch the G.O.O.D. Music singer's new visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Coronavirus Forces Jay Electronica To Cancel Nationwide Listening Sessions

Coronavirus may stop fans from hearing Jay Elect's album early, but it won't stop the album.

AllHipHop Staff

by

dallas100