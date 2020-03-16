AllHipHop
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Debuts At No. 1 With The Biggest Streaming Week Of 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The project also scores the second-largest sales week of the year.

(AllHipHop News) Even after a delayed release for his sophomore LP, Lil Uzi Vert is still a streaming juggernaut. Eternal Atake opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 400 streams in the US.

That is the largest streaming number since Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V pulled in 433 million plays in 2018. Uzi now sits at #4 on the all-time streaming list behind Drake's Scorpion (746M), Wayne's Tha Carter V (433M), and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys (431M).

Eternal Atake collected a total of 288,000 equivalent album units. 9,000 of those units came from pure album sales. Earlier this year, BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 started with 422,000 units. That makes EA the second-biggest first-week seller of 2020.

In addition, Jhené Aiko earned the highest-charting album of her career with Chilombo debuting at #2 this week (152,000 units). Megan Thee Stallion's Suga came in at #10 with 41,000 units. Lil Baby’s My Turn slipped from #1 to #4 in its second week.

