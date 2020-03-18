Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake' Projected To Spend A Second Week At No. 1

The first-week projections for Don Toliver and Jay Electronica are in as well.

(AllHipHop News) Eternal Atake is currently the #1 album on the Billboard 200. Lil Uzi Vert's sophomore studio LP premiered with 288,000 first-week units, and it is expected to remain at the top of the chart for another week.

Industry prognosticators expect Eternal Atake to pull in another six figures in its second week. At the moment, Uzi is projected to earn 230,000 - 225,000 equivalent album units for the chart week ending March 19.

The Philadelphia native is getting a sales boost from Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2 which arrived one week after the standard edition. The deluxe presented 14 new tracks. Both versions will be combined for charting purposes.

Additionally, Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell is projected to debut in the Top 10 next week with 55,000 - 60,000 equivalent album units. Jay Electronica's The Written Testimony, which heavily features Jay-Z, is looking at a Top 20 opening with 25,000 - 28,000 units.