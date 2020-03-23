AllHipHop
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Spends A Second Week At No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Don Toliver debuts in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake brought in another 247,000 units in its second week of release. Those sales numbers allowed Uzi to hold onto the Billboard 200's #1 spot.

The Philadelphia rapper dropped a deluxe version of Eternal Atake one week after the original version hit DSPs. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2 featured Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, and more.

Eternal Atake is the first album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since Harry Styles’ Fine Line in late December 2019 and early January 2020. Juice WRLD's Death Race for Love was the last Hip Hop album to pull off that chart feat in March 2019.

Additionally, Lil Baby’s My Turn rose two positions to #2 on the latest Billboard 200. Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo slipped three spots to #5. Don Toliver’s debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, debuted at #7 with 44,000 units. 

