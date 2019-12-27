AllHipHop
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Apparently, Symere Woods decided to be celibate for some time.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several months, Lil Uzi Vert has been in a public spat with DJ Drama's Generation Now imprint. Uzi insisted the record company is blocking him from dropping his Eternal Atake album and working with other acts, but Drama denied those accusations.

Over that same time period, it appears Lil Uzi Vert may have been dealing with some sexual frustration as well. The 25-year-old rap star born Symere Woods shared some private information about his sex life on social media.

"I haven’t had sex in 2 years like [the] end of 2018," tweeted Uzi to his 5.6 million Twitter followers. The revelation was in response to a user that suggested someone needed to visit a gynecologist to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

While his fans still wait for the arrival of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi was able to break into the Top 5 on the Hot 100 chart this week with the single "Futsal Shuffle 2020." The record got a boost thanks to the accompanying "Futsal Shuffle" dance. DJ Drama was even seen doing the moves.

