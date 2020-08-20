Lil Uzi Vert Set To Take Part In A Live Virtual Concert

Find out how you can watch Baby Pluto from your home.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Lil Uzi Vert will finally have the chance to watch the Philadelphia native perform songs from his Eternal Atake album. As the world still deals with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Uzi is booked to perform virtually later this month.

The upcoming "Lil Uzi Vert Live" concert can be streamed via Live Nation Entertainment on August 27 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. Tickets are currently priced at $15.

Eternal Atake arrived in March. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 288,000 album-equivalent units. Uzi's Platinum-certified sophomore studio LP pulled in 400 million U.S. streams out the gate.

One week after the release of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2. The additional 14 tracks helped the 26-year-old rhymer remain at #1 for a second week by collecting 247,000 more units.