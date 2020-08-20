AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Uzi Vert Set To Take Part In A Live Virtual Concert

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can watch Baby Pluto from your home.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Lil Uzi Vert will finally have the chance to watch the Philadelphia native perform songs from his Eternal Atake album. As the world still deals with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Uzi is booked to perform virtually later this month.

The upcoming "Lil Uzi Vert Live" concert can be streamed via Live Nation Entertainment on August 27 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. Tickets are currently priced at $15.

Eternal Atake arrived in March. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 288,000 album-equivalent units. Uzi's Platinum-certified sophomore studio LP pulled in 400 million U.S. streams out the gate.

One week after the release of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2. The additional 14 tracks helped the 26-year-old rhymer remain at #1 for a second week by collecting 247,000 more units.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

J. Cole Earns 12 New RIAA Platinum & Gold Certifications For '2014 Forest Hills Drive'

Only one track from the album has yet to reach 500,000 units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Tory Lanez Could Face Assault Charge For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The LAPD is reportedly investigating the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Projected To Remain At No. 1 For A Second Week

Will the female rappers block Drake from having another Number One debut?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Master P Says Getting C-Murder Out Of Prison Will Be Difficult

Master P says the reality is getting C-Murder out of prison for murder will be no easy task.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Snoop Dogg, Young M.A, Ciara & More Launch Shows On Apple Music 1 Radio

The streaming giant is rebranding itself once again.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Fetty Wap Says He Doesn't Owe Ex-Wife For Engagement Ring

In a scenario straight out of Judge Mathis, Fetty Wap is denying his ex-wife's claim that he owes her for the engagement ring!

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horsemeat1600

Chris Cuomo Quotes The Late Bushwick Bill During DNC Breakdown

Chris Cuomo decided to quote Bushwick Bill when he was analyzing the DNC...but did he get it all wrong?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

City Girls Address Dealing With Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Stans On Social Media

JT and Yung Miami speak on the rumors involving their "Twerk" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog