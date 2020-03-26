AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Uzi Vert Surpasses Lil Baby For Most Hot 100 Chart Entries In 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The hitmaker now has 62 career entries on the chart.

(AllHipHop News) At this point, there is no doubt that Lil Uzi Vert is a music megastar. His Eternal Atake album has spent two consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 288,000 units and 247,000 units amassed, respectively.

Uzi is also a juggernaut on the Hot 100 chart. All 18 tracks from Eternal Atake charted in its first week of release. Seven days later, he made history when all 14 tracks from Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2 charted too. 

The Philadelphia native currently has 22 songs on Billboard’s rankings of the most popular records in America. So far in 2020, Lil Uzi Vert has seen 34 songs make it onto the Hot 100. He took the overall lead for the year, surpassing Lil Baby (19). 

"Myron" from Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 is Uzi’s highest-charting song at the moment (#13). Last week, the Eternal Atake tracks “Baby Pluto” (#6), “Lo Mein” (#8), and “Silly Watch” (#9) premiered in the Top 10, making Uzi the fourth artist to debut three entries in that region. Only three acts have scored at least 22 songs on the Hot 100 at the same time (Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Wayne).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Ralo says he's been locked up way too long and now he's telling the judge he will be a law-abiding citizen and hold down a job if he's granted him freedom.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheQueen

Actor Todrick Hall Trashes Kanye West In Defense Of Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall, who appears on "RuPaul's Drag Race," had some words for Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian on behalf of that "boss b##ch" Taylor Swift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

MattBane

Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Album To Be Archived At The Library Of Congress

Recordings by Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Selena, and more were also selected.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Coronavirus Kills Afro-Jazz Legend Who Sued With Michael Jackson And Rihanna

A legendary jazz artist who allegedly Michael Jackson one of his most memorable song hooks has died from the coronavirus at age 86.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sircripalot

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee

Joyner Lucas Makes Epic Will Smith Dedication And Will Responds!

Joyner Lucas takes his craft to the next level with incredible Will Smith song.

illseed

50 Cent Could Face Lawsuit For Making Fun Of NYPD Cop On Instagram

50 Cent is not backing down from a disgraced NYPD cop's threat to sue him in court over a serious of Instagram posts.

Kershaw St. Jawnson