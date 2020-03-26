Lil Uzi Vert Surpasses Lil Baby For Most Hot 100 Chart Entries In 2020

The hitmaker now has 62 career entries on the chart.

(AllHipHop News) At this point, there is no doubt that Lil Uzi Vert is a music megastar. His Eternal Atake album has spent two consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 288,000 units and 247,000 units amassed, respectively.

Uzi is also a juggernaut on the Hot 100 chart. All 18 tracks from Eternal Atake charted in its first week of release. Seven days later, he made history when all 14 tracks from Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV Vs. The World 2 charted too.

The Philadelphia native currently has 22 songs on Billboard’s rankings of the most popular records in America. So far in 2020, Lil Uzi Vert has seen 34 songs make it onto the Hot 100. He took the overall lead for the year, surpassing Lil Baby (19).

"Myron" from Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 is Uzi’s highest-charting song at the moment (#13). Last week, the Eternal Atake tracks “Baby Pluto” (#6), “Lo Mein” (#8), and “Silly Watch” (#9) premiered in the Top 10, making Uzi the fourth artist to debut three entries in that region. Only three acts have scored at least 22 songs on the Hot 100 at the same time (Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Wayne).