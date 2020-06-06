Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

During a conversation with Killer Mike, Lil Wayne address comments he made about George Floyd's death.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Wayne has finally broken his silence over some controversial statements he made in the wake of George Floyd's death last week.

According to Wayne, the comments he made to Fat Joe during an Instagram live implying black people were to blame for the persistent and violence against black men at the hands of cops.

"When you want to speculate about me, consider that as well. Consider that I've witnessed these type of things, this is what I've witnessed, this is what I grew up seeing," the rapper explained.

"First of all, my life was saved when I was young. I was twelve or something, I think, shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. You have to understand from therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop," Lil Wayne said. "There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. Those black cops jumped over me, and ran through the crib, and said we found the gun, we found this, we found that. He said I found this baby on the floor, I need to get to a hospital. He didn't wait for an ambulance, he took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived. That's Uncle Bob, and Uncle Bob's story."

Wayne was responding to the backlash he created after Instagram Live with Fat Joe on May 28th.

Lil Wayne said African-Americans had to stop blaming the entire police force, and the white race for the injustices.

"We have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge. We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing."

Many of Lil Wayne's fans were outraged, and his words were even twisted and used by right-wing talking heads like Tomi Lahren, who praises the rapper's stance.

"Lil Wayne [has] taken a much different approach" Tomi Lahren spouted on Fox Nation's show "Final Thoughts." "An approach that has made him the target of outrage culture and to some, a traitor."

George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day (May 25th), when officer Derek Chauvin rested his knee on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

Floyd pleaded for help but eventually died while three other police officers stood by and watched, sparking worldwide outrage, protests, and riots around the United States.

Earlier this week, Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting.