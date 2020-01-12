AllHipHop
Login

Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lil Wayne could be looking at some prison time after the Feds allegedly found a gun inside of his designer bag during a raid on his jet.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has supposedly admitted to owning a gun.

The weapon was reportedly recovered on a private jet that Lil Wayne was flying on with his entourage after a search of the aircraft when it landed at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, on December 23, 2019.

Based on the search warrant that Miami Herald obtained, Lil Wayne told the FBI and the police that the gold-plated firearm was a Father’s day present.

The warrant also revealed more details on what was found in the rapper's bag during the search.

The cops say that in addition to the gun, there were bullets, and a stash of drugs including marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, pain killers, heroin, and cough syrup for drinking "lean."

Court records also show that the rapper seemed high at the time of the raid on the Gulfstream G-V jet.

If true, the gun and drugs will prove to be a major legal headache Weezy, who is a convicted felon is not supposed to have a gun.

Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago in a weapons case which started when he was busted with a .40 caliber gun on his tour bus before his first concert in New York in July of 2007.

In 2009, the rapper pled guilty to attempted possession of a weapon in the second degree. He served eight months on Rikers Island and was released from the notorious prison in November of 2010.

Lil Wayne has not been charged yet, but the case is expected to be taken to a federal grand jury for indictment. 

Comments
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeHe's been released.. …
Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Doc
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/frank-edwards-net-worth/ She'd better stepped away...
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Planning To Track Down Rick Ross In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Colpesnter
ColpesnterPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing Scheme For All - ICIC Bank offers Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) on home loans…
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983YG been trash
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDSpeaking of keeping things out of your mouth... I'm sorry it was right there. I had to swing.
Yo Gotti Enlists Roc Nation To End Bloodshed Inside Mississippi Prisons
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeIt's high time something is done to end such inhumane act.. …
Strange Fight Inside DJ Khaled's Restaurant In Miami Turns Into A Shooting
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBane“The Licking”....... Mr “We Da Best” named a restaurant “The Licking” for fucks sake. Not the best at naming…
50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Vampiress57
Vampiress57Em don't need to reply to Dicky Nicky, because his people are dissing Nicks ass anyway. All Em is doing is just chillin…
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Sex Assault Accuser Hiding Identity Because She's Muslim
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeSomething's fishy.. …
Faith Says She Would Never Diss B.I.G After Lifetime Doc Disaster
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameThem tigos doe damn faith