Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has supposedly admitted to owning a gun.

The weapon was reportedly recovered on a private jet that Lil Wayne was flying on with his entourage after a search of the aircraft when it landed at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, on December 23, 2019.

Based on the search warrant that Miami Herald obtained, Lil Wayne told the FBI and the police that the gold-plated firearm was a Father’s day present.

The warrant also revealed more details on what was found in the rapper's bag during the search.

The cops say that in addition to the gun, there were bullets, and a stash of drugs including marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, pain killers, heroin, and cough syrup for drinking "lean."

Court records also show that the rapper seemed high at the time of the raid on the Gulfstream G-V jet.

If true, the gun and drugs will prove to be a major legal headache Weezy, who is a convicted felon is not supposed to have a gun.

Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago in a weapons case which started when he was busted with a .40 caliber gun on his tour bus before his first concert in New York in July of 2007.

In 2009, the rapper pled guilty to attempted possession of a weapon in the second degree. He served eight months on Rikers Island and was released from the notorious prison in November of 2010.

Lil Wayne has not been charged yet, but the case is expected to be taken to a federal grand jury for indictment.