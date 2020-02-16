Lil Wayne And Dame Lillard Perform Before The Most Controversial Dunk Contest In NBA History

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne performed at the 2020 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

The Louisiana rapper took the stage alongside Portland Trail Blazers player and rapper Damian Lillard. Lillard whose rap name is Dame D.O.L.L.A., wore a “Mamba Forever” jacket in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

He brought out Lil Wayne to perform their 2017 song “Run it Up.” “Number 8, 24, put your numbers up,” Wayne yelled to the crowd in remembrance of Bryant.

While Lillard performed on Saturday, he will not be participating in today’s NBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury.

Shortly after, DJ Khaled made an appearance and introduced the 2020 Slam Dunk competitors. With Dwayne Wade, Common, Chadwick Boseman, Scottie Pippen, and Candace Parker as judges, the contest led to a controversial ending.

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat went head to head as finalists.

Jones was awarded a score of 48, while Gordon earned a 47. Jones walked away as the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest champion, leaving many in the crowd and social media users in shock.

This is the second dunk contest where Gordon has fallen as runner-up. In 2016 the player was what many described as being “robbed” of the title against Zach LaVine.