Lil Wayne And Nicki Minaj Confirm New Album

The Young Money rappers revealed they are working on a joint project together.

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are preparing to hit the studio to work on a joint album.

The stars confirmed the news during the latest episode of Wayne's Young Money Radio when he invited his protegee on-air as a guest to promote "Trollz," her new single with fellow MC Tekashi 6ix9ine.

During the chat, Wayne revealed, "We doing our joint album. A lot of the fans been asking about it. When we gon' do this?"

"You already know, your wish is my command," Nicki replied.

However, Nicki admitted the thought of going head-to-head with her "No Frauds" and "Only" collaborator on multiple songs was daunting.

"It's scary. It's scary to put a verse on something after you put a verse on it," she confessed. "Last time we worked together was 'Rockstar (Remix),' the Post Malone remix, remember we did that? Love that. But it's like, me really, really having to think so much...

"I gotta go hard. I can't just, you know, wing it. So that's the only thing I would be scared of. But I would definitely do it. Whenever you say the word."

Wayne then promised to send over some potential tracks for Nicki to check out that night.