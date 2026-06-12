Lil Wayne Court Victory Leaves Ex-Bodyguard With $29K Bill

Lil Wayne’s court victory against his former bodyguard leaves Christian Carlos with a $29K bill and a losing case.

Lil Wayne just got a major legal victory that flipped the script on a years-long courtroom battle.

A Los Angeles judge ruled in his favor against former bodyguard Christian Carlos, who’d been trying to squeeze him for cash over an alleged 2021 incident at Wayne’s Hidden Hills home.

The rapper’s not just walking away clean either. Carlos is now on the hook for $29,225 in monetary sanctions, which includes $26,000 the court already awarded to Wayne, plus an additional $3,225 when the judge threw out the entire case.

Carlos filed his lawsuit back in December 2023, claiming Wayne had assaulted him and brandished a firearm during a confrontation five years earlier.

According to the bodyguard’s version of events, the dispute started after Wayne accused him of leaking photos to the media and demanded he leave the property.

Carlos alleged that Wayne pulled a semiautomatic rifle on him and punched him in the ear, then threatened to shoot him. He claimed he fled to the gated community’s guard shack and called police, who arrived around 1:40 P.M. that day.

But here’s where the story gets interesting. Sources close to Wayne immediately denied everything, saying the rapper didn’t even own a gun.

According to TMZ, Wayne’s team called the allegations completely false from day one. The judge apparently agreed, which is why Carlos ended up losing and having to pay up rather than collect damages.

This wasn’t Carlos’s first attempt to get money from the situation, either. He’d been pushing for compensatory and punitive damages, claiming he suffered medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress from the alleged assault.

But the court saw through it.

The lawsuit against his bodyguard has been a headache for Wayne, but he’s finally won the legal battle to prove his innocence and make Carlos pay for bringing the case in the first place.