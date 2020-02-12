AllHipHop
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lil Wayne just bested the Rock & Roll icon's chart record.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has passed Elvis Presley for the second-most hits on Billboard's Hot 100 Top 40.

The rapper has landed four new tracks from his chart-topping Funeral album in the countdown, taking his tally to 82 - one more than Elvis.

Only Drake has more Top 40 hits with an even 100.

Taylor Swift is a distant fourth, with 63 hits and Elton John rounds out the top five with 57.

Check out the list, courtesy of Billboard:

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

  1. Drake - 100
  2. Lil Wayne - 82
  3. Elvis Presley - 81
  4. Taylor Swift - 63
  5. Elton John - 57
  6. Kanye West - 56
  7. Nicki Minaj - 54
  8. Eminem - 51
  9. Glee Cast - 51
  10. The Beatles - 50
  11. Jay-Z - 50
  12. Rihanna -50 
