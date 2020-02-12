Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has passed Elvis Presley for the second-most hits on Billboard's Hot 100 Top 40.
The rapper has landed four new tracks from his chart-topping Funeral album in the countdown, taking his tally to 82 - one more than Elvis.
Only Drake has more Top 40 hits with an even 100.
Taylor Swift is a distant fourth, with 63 hits and Elton John rounds out the top five with 57.
Check out the list, courtesy of Billboard:
Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits
- Drake - 100
- Lil Wayne - 82
- Elvis Presley - 81
- Taylor Swift - 63
- Elton John - 57
- Kanye West - 56
- Nicki Minaj - 54
- Eminem - 51
- Glee Cast - 51
- The Beatles - 50
- Jay-Z - 50
- Rihanna -50