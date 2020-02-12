Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has passed Elvis Presley for the second-most hits on Billboard's Hot 100 Top 40.

The rapper has landed four new tracks from his chart-topping Funeral album in the countdown, taking his tally to 82 - one more than Elvis.

Only Drake has more Top 40 hits with an even 100.

Taylor Swift is a distant fourth, with 63 hits and Elton John rounds out the top five with 57.

Check out the list, courtesy of Billboard:

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits