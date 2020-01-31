AllHipHop
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

It's Weezy Season once again.

(AllHipHop News) The head of Young Money is back with his 13th studio album. Lil Wayne's Funeral hit DSPs overnight.

Funeral features guest appearances by Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz, Takeoff, The-Dream, Lil Twist, XXXTentacion, and O.T. Genasis.

Production for the 24-track project was provided by Mannie Fresh, Jahlil Beats, Mike Will Made-It, Cool & Dre, Murda Beatz, and more.

Funeral follows Wayne’s Tha Carter V from 2018. That LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 480,000 album-equivalent units.

