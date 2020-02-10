AllHipHop
Login

Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Hip Hop is currently dominating the Billboard 200.

(AllHipHop News) This week, Lil Wayne is back at the top of the mountain. The 37-year-old rap veteran's Funeral debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With 139,000 first-week units, Funeral knocked Roddy Ricch​’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (#2, 86,000 units) from the top spot. Wayne now has five No. 1 albums in his career.

Tha Carter III (2008), I Am Not a Human Being (2010), Tha Carter IV (2011), and Tha Carter V (2018) previously led the rankings. Plus, Weezy has 12 projects that have made it to the Top 10 region.

Eminem’s former chart-topper Music to Be Murdered By fell one position to #3 (69,000 units). Russ opened at #4 as Shake the Snow Globe collected 65,000 units. Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding stayed at #5 (55,000 units).

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortionist Is About To Take A Huge Loss
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
jobgrey
jobgreyI remember this moment. I felt for eniko and kevin heart but i am so happy every time i turn around and see that they…
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Claims Damon Dash Extorting Editor Over Film War
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
Peace maker
Peace makerThis comment from Wessex is no better than the words of Snoop...here comes the draw in attempt to get one or many to…
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Oprah And Gayle
illseed
illseed
Comment
"Power" Gears up for Season Finale and Sequel
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Game's Sex Assault Accuser Makes Move On His Assets
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice Prepares For War With Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
Digroe
DigroeLeave Gail alone! It wasn't her fault! Blame the people she works for!