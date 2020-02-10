Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'

(AllHipHop News) This week, Lil Wayne is back at the top of the mountain. The 37-year-old rap veteran's Funeral debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With 139,000 first-week units, Funeral knocked Roddy Ricch​’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (#2, 86,000 units) from the top spot. Wayne now has five No. 1 albums in his career.

Tha Carter III (2008), I Am Not a Human Being (2010), Tha Carter IV (2011), and Tha Carter V (2018) previously led the rankings. Plus, Weezy has 12 projects that have made it to the Top 10 region.

Eminem’s former chart-topper Music to Be Murdered By fell one position to #3 (69,000 units). Russ opened at #4 as Shake the Snow Globe collected 65,000 units. Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding stayed at #5 (55,000 units).