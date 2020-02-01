Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds of Silence On "Funeral"

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album Funeral on Friday, January 31.

The rapper made an appearance on "New Music Daily" with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, where he delved into the meaning behind some of the records on Funeral, the creation of the artwork, and touring.

Funeral has star-studded features from artists like Jay Rock, O.T. Genesis, and Takeoff. Lil Wayne also discussed how some of the album's collaborations came together.

On working with Lil Baby and Big Sean on “I Do It,“ Lil Wayne said "that collaboration was one of the good ones because we were all there in the studio and it just came about. It just came about. So that was one of the great ones.”

Wayne also mentioned working with his brother 2Chainz on the track “Know You Know.”

The pair have a long history of collaborating on several songs together including “No Problem,” “Gotta Lotta,” “Preach,” and “Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix)”.

“Every feature on the album was a special one. But, of course, one of the most special ones is always connecting with my big bro, 2 Chainz," Lil Wayne said. “I'm going to always have music with Chainz.”

Weezy also paid special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on the eighth track of the album “Bing James" featuring Jay Rock. The record ended with 24 seconds of silence, an ode to his Lakers jersey numbers.

“Everybody know, obviously very terrible day for sports. But as far as me and with my concern and my thoughts and prayers was just for the family of Mr. Bryant and the family of the others' lives that were lost from the tragedy, and the situation, the accident,” he said. “I have kids, man. I have four kids. And I have a beautiful daughter, and I cannot imagine. And I've been trying not to imagine. Again, thoughts and prayers to the families.”