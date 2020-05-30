Lil Wayne Insinuates Blacks To Blame For George Floyd's Death

Lil Wayne shared his controversial opinion on the death of George Floyd at the hands of the cops in Minneapolis.

(AllHipHop News) Young Money executive Lil Wayne connect with Fat Joe aka Joey Crack to talk about a gang of things. One of those things was the brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people line up on Joey Crack's Instagram live to cop the jewels he so easily drops like in the opening scene of "The Godfather," where guests clamored to give tribute or hear wisdom from Don Corleone's lips.

That’s how people are with Joe. They pull up to hear him pull information out of some of rap music’s most interesting personalities.

They all trust Crack.

Lil Wayne, who rarely does interviews or speaks about controversial topics like race and polices, also trusts Crack — which is why he gave an interview and spoke about George Floyd’s death.

Weezy says, “We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody, or a certain race, or everybody with a badge … And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

Many did not believe that Wayne was selling out because he did not support Black communal anger.

His position was that people jump into protest without care or commitment. They don’t care enough to do the research and don’t commit enough to follow through.

“Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said to the Terror Squad leader.

“Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something,” Wayne went on to say. “What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.”

“What we need to do is we need to learn about it more.” Tunechi said while finishing his thoughts. “If we wanna scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we’re protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know. … We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain’t true.”

He committed to learning more about what’s going on.