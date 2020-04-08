AllHipHop
Lil Wayne Names His Favorite Current NBA Players & Favorite Current Rappers

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out which ballers and rhymers are at the top of Tunechi's list.

(AllHipHop News) Last month, Lil Wayne let the world know that Quality Control Music's Lil Baby is his favorite rapper at the moment. The New Orleans-bred Hip Hop legend has now turned his attention to professional basketball. 

Wayne made a remote appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke show. The trio talked about sports, COVID-19, music, and the late Kobe Bryant. They discussed the Young Money leader's favored NBA players too.

The self-described Los Angeles Lakers fan shouted out the entire LeBron James-led team. In addition, Tunechi namedropped All-Star veterans Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. 

Standout NBA rookies Ja Morant and Zion Williamson were recognized by the Grammy winner as well. Wayne also doubled-down on his support for Lil Baby. Plus, he mentioned the late XXXtentacion and Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

2020 has been another commercially successful year for Lil Wayne. His Funeral album arrived in January and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Platinum-selling musician told Barnes and Jackson that he is interested in hosting a virtual concert from his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

