Lil Wayne Names Lil Baby As His Favorite Artist

It looks like Tunechi is taking some style cues from the Atlanta hitmaker.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne often says in interviews that he does not follow the careers of a lot of today's rappers. The Hip Hop legend even told N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs podcast that he was unfamiliar with Top Dawg Entertainment and Quality Control Music.

Weezy may have been confused about the Atlanta-based Quality Control label, but the New Orleans emcee is fully aware of QC's hottest rhymer at the moment. While appearing on the popular digital series Sneaker Shopping, Wayne showed love to Lil Baby.

"I just saw on The Breakfast Club, I saw my favorite artist Lil Baby. I saw Lil Baby with the BAPE x COACH collaboration jacket," the Grammy winner told Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma. Wayne's fashion/shoe conversation from inside Neiman Marcus became a Top 5 trending video on YouTube.

The Young Money boss tapped Lil Baby and Big Sean for the Funeral track "I Do It" which came out earlier this year. Wayne then returned the favor by appearing on Baby's "Forever" off the chart-topping My Turn album. The two southerners linked up to film a music video for the latter joint effort.