AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Wayne Offers To Jump On A Song With YBN Cordae

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Weezy says he "f*cks with" the Maryland emcee "because he be spitting."

(AllHipHop News) YBN Cordae already worked with Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Chance The Rapper on his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. It looks like he could be getting a verse from a rap legend on his new project.

Lil Wayne interviewed Cordae for episode 5 of Young Money Radio on Apple Music. The YM boss informed his younger counterpart that he is open to giving him a feature for a future track.

"We can do it over text. You can text me the song. I'll murder it and send you the finger so you know it's dead," said Wayne. With a smile on his face, Cordae replied, "Say less. Say no more." 

According to YBN Cordae, he is still in the early stages of creating his next album. The Atlantic recording artist told Wayne that he has about 50 songs done at the moment.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

RichBX

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Future Earns Highest First-Week Album Sales Of His Solo Career With 'High Off Life'

Polo G also had an impressive week with more than 129 million streams for his new LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SZA On Deluxe Version Of 'Ctrl' Album: Never Said The Deluxe Was Dead

Could a "music dump" be on the way?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Addresses Racism In Tinychat Forum During Instagram Live Session

The 'Hot Pink' album creator also talks about her "Dindu Nuffin" song and her 4c hair texture.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

by

herio12

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain