Lil Wayne Offers To Jump On A Song With YBN Cordae

Weezy says he "f*cks with" the Maryland emcee "because he be spitting."

(AllHipHop News) YBN Cordae already worked with Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Chance The Rapper on his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. It looks like he could be getting a verse from a rap legend on his new project.

Lil Wayne interviewed Cordae for episode 5 of Young Money Radio on Apple Music. The YM boss informed his younger counterpart that he is open to giving him a feature for a future track.

"We can do it over text. You can text me the song. I'll murder it and send you the finger so you know it's dead," said Wayne. With a smile on his face, Cordae replied, "Say less. Say no more."

According to YBN Cordae, he is still in the early stages of creating his next album. The Atlantic recording artist told Wayne that he has about 50 songs done at the moment.