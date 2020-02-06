AllHipHop
Lil Wayne Performs "Dreams" With The Roots On 'The Tonight Show'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Watch the 'Funeral' rapper also play Virtual Reality Pictionary.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has been making the media rounds over the last several days. For example, the Young Money leader took part in a well-received interview with N.O.R.E.'s and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast.

On Wednesday night, Weezy headed to Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Lil Wayne was backed by the house band The Roots as he ran through "Dreams" off the Funeral LP.

Funeral is projected to be Wayne's fifth #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. At the moment, industry forecasters predict the project to debut with around 110,000-125,000 first-week units.

While on The Tonight Show, Wayne also participated in a game of Virtual Reality Pictionary with Homeland actress Claire Danes and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actress Lana Condor. The New Orleans spitter had to draw "popcorn shrimp" and "Harry Potter" while wearing a VR headset.

