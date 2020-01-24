AllHipHop
Login

Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lil Wayne is finally unleashing a brand new album upon us all with the announcement of his 13th album, "Funeral."

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated new album titled Funeral.

Earlier this week, Weezy teased fans with the artwork for the project, but he didn't reveal anything else.

Reps for Lil Wayne have confirmed he's going to drop Funeral, which is his 13th studio album on Friday, January 31st.

The new body of work will drop via his own label, Young Money, which is distributed by Republic Records.

Funeral will be the first official batch of music from Wayne as a solo artist since the release of his delayed album Tha Carter V.

Tha Carter V was held up for almost four years as the rap star battled his former label Cash Money Records in a $51 million lawsuit over his career and the holdup of the album.

Lil Wayne and Birdman eventually settled the lawsuit in June of 2018 and the rapper parted ways with the label, paving the way for the release of Tha Carter V, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved over 480,000 copies when it was released in September of 2018.

Lil Wayne is also launching a limited line of merchandise to celebrate the release of Funeral. Take a look.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2Pac Inspiring Her "B.I.T.C.H." Single
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBIG lie.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lena-waithe-allegedly-dating-living-with-actress-cynthia-erivo.html
Watch A Teaser For AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Featuring André 3000
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kodak Black Sent To Kentucky After Prison Abuse Allegations
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHe feeds on his rage.. lol https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Wale Discusses Past Concerns Over Bouncing Back From Depression
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonKeep your head up high brother.. …
Lizzo Says Therapy Has Given Her Courage After Mental Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasahopefully the therapist can get her to wear size appropriate clothing.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone Vs. Rapper Troy Ave - Trial Over Bodyguard Killing Gets New Start Date
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonDamn.. the scrolls have been written.. …
Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Divvy Up Valuable Assets After Divorce
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBitter breakup.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Mother's Addiction & Grandmother's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinRight before the Grammys. This guy uses every situation as an advantage piece. His whole career is novelties and claims…