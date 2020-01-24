Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated new album titled Funeral.

Earlier this week, Weezy teased fans with the artwork for the project, but he didn't reveal anything else.

Reps for Lil Wayne have confirmed he's going to drop Funeral, which is his 13th studio album on Friday, January 31st.

The new body of work will drop via his own label, Young Money, which is distributed by Republic Records.

Funeral will be the first official batch of music from Wayne as a solo artist since the release of his delayed album Tha Carter V.

Tha Carter V was held up for almost four years as the rap star battled his former label Cash Money Records in a $51 million lawsuit over his career and the holdup of the album.

Lil Wayne and Birdman eventually settled the lawsuit in June of 2018 and the rapper parted ways with the label, paving the way for the release of Tha Carter V, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved over 480,000 copies when it was released in September of 2018.

Lil Wayne is also launching a limited line of merchandise to celebrate the release of Funeral. Take a look.