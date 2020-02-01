Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Inks Deal With Rihanna

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter just scored a huge deal with Rihanna.

According to reports, Reginae is the new face of Savage X Fenty, the hot collection the superstar singer launched in 2017.

Now Reginae joins stars like Normandy, Dreezy, and SZA as brand ambassadors working to hawk RiRi's goods.

The Savage X Fenty line is part of Rihanna's $3 billion dollar fashion empire.

Lil Wayne's 21-year-old daughter took to Instagram to break the news to her 4.7 million followers with a series of sexy pictures promoting the line.