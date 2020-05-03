AllHipHop
Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency Signs Isaac Okoro

Maria Myraine

Just a freshman, Auburn's Isaac Okoro, declared for the NBA Draft this Summer. He has announced signing with Lil Wayne's sports agency.

(AllHipHop News) From college basketball to the pros.

That’s what Auburn’s freshman phenom Isaac Okoro is looking to accomplish after declaring his eligibility for the NBA Draft.

And what better way to take his athletic career to the next level than to sign with Lil Wayne’s, Young Money APAA Sports agency (established in 2016) in an official announcement made last night (May 1, 2020).

Okoro, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game in his most recent season, was named to the SEC All-Defense, All-Freshman and second-team All-SEC teams.

It’s no wonder he caught the attention and interest of sports agents.

Even with his signed commitment to the agency, Okoro is still an active NCAA college athlete.

Due to a new rule, he has not been able to forfeit his eligibility.

Having already entered the Draft, the freshman hopeful has until June 3rd to change his mind. In doing so, he would retain his eligibility to continue playing at the college level.

Prior to signing Okoro, Young Money APAA Sports inked a partnership deal with LifeStyle Sports Agency, owned by Omar Cooper.

Interestingly enough, Cooper is the father of Auburn’s point guard, Sharife Cooper, who is no stranger to Okoro.

Prior to college, the two played together at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA. They were also teammates in Nike’s EYBL circuit.

