Lil Wayne Talks Wanting Nicki Minaj To Appear On 'The Masked Singer'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Young Money boss is a big fan of the Fox series.

(AllHipHop News) Back in February, Lil Wayne was revealed as The Robot on the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer. Weezy was recently asked about his involvement with the popular Nick Cannon-hosted singing competition.

"I am a fan of the show. I've been watching since the first episode. Because of the first episode, when it came on, I knew it was T-Pain. So that made me watch every episode," Lil Wayne told MTV. 

He continued, "Because of that I told Mack [Maine], 'Call them, let them know I'm a huge fan.' I wanted to get Nicki [Minaj] on there. I was like, 'Tell them I would love to get Nicki on there.' It came back like, 'Man, they want you on there.'"

Minaj has a history with starring on competitive reality shows from the other side of the table. She served as a judge on American Idol. The "Yikes" rapper also made guest appearances on America's Next Top Model, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and other programs.

Lil Wayne's "Got Money" collaborator T-Pain (as the Monster) won the first season of the American version of The Masked Singer. Actor/comedian Wayne Brady (as the Fox) was named the champion in season two. The current season has included Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Sarah Palin, and other celebrities.

