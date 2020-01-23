Lil Wayne Teases The Release Of His 'Funeral' Album

(AllHipHop News) Is Lil Wayne close to dropping a new music project? The Hip Hop superstar, also known as Lil Tunechi, teased the release of something titled Funeral with his 35 million Twitter followers.

"Soon!! ⚰️" is all the Young Money leader tweeted along with a 6-second video that featured a symbiotogram of the words "funeral" and "lil wayne." There have been reports for months that the "Lollipop" hitmaker was working on a new body of work.

Wayne's last studio LP was 2018's Tha Carter V. That effort debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 480,000 album-equivalent units. As of press time, Weezy has four No. 1 albums in his career.