Lil Wayne To Host Apple Music's 'Young Money Radio'

The historic video show premieres live this week.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne is joining his YMCMB comrades Drake and Nicki Minaj as on-air talents for Apple Music. Following Drake's OVO Sound Radio and Nicki's Queen Radio, Wayne is set to produce Young Money Radio.

Weezy is also making history with the streaming company. Young Money Radio will be the first artist-hosted show on Apple Music to broadcast live via video stream. Each episode will feature exclusive DJ mixes and celebrity guest appearances.

Lil Wayne's latest venture in the entertainment business comes after a four-decade career as a Grammy-winning recording artist. The New Orleans native released his thirteenth studio LP, Funeral, in January. That album became Wayne's fifth #1 project.

Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne premieres this Friday, April 24 at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST at apple.co.