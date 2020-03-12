Lil Yachty Fires Back At People Criticizing Him For Dressing Up As Oprah

Lil Boat addresses masculinity with a Twitter clapback.

(AllHipHop News) Drake and DaBaby linked up with Lil Yachty for the rapper's "Oprah's Bank Account." The song's music video features Yachty portraying an Oprah Winfrey-like talk show host named Boprah.

Some social media users had an issue with the Quality Control representative wearing a dress and a wig for the visuals. He was labeled as gay or bisexual for putting on women's clothing.

"B*tch it’s just supposed to be entertaining... it ain’t even that deep, y’all N*gga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity sh*t like this bother y’all.. relax," tweeted Yachty after one critic suggested he did not have to dress as Oprah to sell his music.

Another person commented that Lil Yachty "let the black community down." In response, the Atlanta native posted photos showing that person was actually Caucasian.