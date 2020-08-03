Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Yachty had a lot of people talking and posting about his new hairstyle. The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper went viral over the weekend thanks to a TikTok video.

In the clip, Yachty can be seen smiling as he shows off his new straightened-bang hairstyle. A song referred to as "Not The Bayang" plays in the background.

Yachty's vid spread across other social media platforms with users posting memes making fun of him. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to respond to all the attention his new hairdo is getting.

"I ain’t gone lie my TikTok was never supposed to get out now that it’s been found I am embarrassed," tweeted the Quality Control representative. Whether he was being sarcastic or serious with his response, it is clear Yachty is aware that his bangs became a topic of conversation.