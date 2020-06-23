AllHipHop
Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

(AllHipHop News) Prior to Monday night, most of the conversation about an Atlanta rapper and a luxury sports car centered around Lil Baby reportedly working on the Lamborghini Boys mixtape. Unfortunately, Baby's Quality Control Music comrade was involved in a serious car accident.

According to TMZ, Lil Yachty wrecked his Ferrari on Georgia State Route 400 yesterday (June 22). The vehicle reportedly hydroplaned on the wet road before the car was totaled from slamming into a barrier.

Yachty has yet to officially comment on the accident, but the Lil Boat 3 creator did post a tweet at 1:45 am ET that seemed to address the crash. He wrote on Twitter, "So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted."

Apparently, the rapper born Miles Parks McCollum only suffered minor injuries to his arm. Emergency crews arrived at the scene, but it has not been confirmed if Lil Yachty needed to go to a hospital following the collision.

