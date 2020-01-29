Lil Yachty's Mom Releases 'Raising A Rapper' Book

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta native Miles "Lil Yachty" McCollum went from working at McDonald's to being a platinum-selling rapper and songwriter. His rise to fame is a story that some observers may be interested to learn more about.

The 22-year-old Quality Control representative is not dropping a memoir just yet, but his mother is sharing her history of rearing Miles. Venita McCollum released a book titled Raising A Rapper which includes a foreword written by Lil Yachty.

"Hiya kids, link is live in my bio go and buy my [mom's] book learn about my life a little from her perspective 😊😊😊. I encourage any mother raising an inspiring rapper to read this book as for it could [possibly] shed some incite on how my mother dealt with everything. So proud of u mother @venitamccollum 🥳🥳🥳🥳," posted Yachty on Instagram.

Lil Yachty broke onto the national scene when his single "One Night" gained traction on SoundCloud. The red-haired rhymer released his debut mixtape, Lil Boat, in 2016 before dropping the studio albums Teenage Emotions, Lil Boat 2, and Nuthin' 2 Prove between 2017 and 2018.